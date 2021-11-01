The FSB has completed its investigation of the Safronov case of treason, a source said

https://ria.ru/20211101/safronov-1757221787.html

MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. The FSB has completed its investigation of a criminal case of high treason against adviser to the head of Roscosmos Ivan Safronov, a law enforcement source told RIA Novosti. The defense of the accused did not confirm or deny this information, referring to a non-disclosure agreement. At the same time, lawyer Dmitry Talantov told RIA Novosti. that lawyers are already getting acquainted with the case materials. Safronov was detained on July 7, 2020 on charges of transferring classified information to the special services of one of the NATO countries. On the same day, the Lefortovo court arrested the man. According to lawyers, the FSB suspects that Safronov has worked for the Czech special services since 2012. We can talk about the sale of data on arms deliveries to African countries, the final recipients of classified information were the United States. Safronov does not admit his guilt. Before Roscosmos, he worked in the newspapers Vedomosti and Kommersant, wrote on military and space topics. state corporations said that the detention of an employee is not related to his work at Roscosmos. According to the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov, the criminal case also has nothing to do with Safronov’s journalistic activities. As Vladimir Putin emphasized, commenting on the situation, the assumption that there is a “conspiracy” against the accused among law enforcement officers is “bullshit.” But the fact that he “was collecting some information that he should not have passed on to the representatives of the special services, deliberately doing this, is an obvious fact,” the president added.

