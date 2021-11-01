https://ria.ru/20211101/dolgi-1757138163.html
The FSSP told how many Russians cannot go abroad due to debts
MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. More than four million Russians are temporarily unable to leave Russia due to accumulated debts, Dmitry Aristov, director of the Federal Bailiff Service (FSSP), told RIA Novosti. According to the agency’s interlocutor, in just nine months of this year, more than 474 thousand debtors were brought to administrative responsibility Over the same period, Aristov added, Russians checked information on debts using the Databank of enforcement proceedings more than 126 million times. On November 1, Russia celebrates the professional holiday of FSSP employees – Bailiff Day.
