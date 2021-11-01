The global tax was presented to the world – Newspaper Kommersant No. 199 (7161) from 01.11.2021

The summit of the leaders of the leading world powers ended on Sunday in Rome with the adoption of the G20 declaration, the main points of which were the decisions to vaccinate 70% of the world’s population by mid-2022 and introduce a minimum tax for large corporations. The absence in Rome of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who spoke via video link, made the main protagonists of the summit of Western leaders. At the same time, the G20 did not manage to overcome a deep split, in particular, manifested in the lack of support for Moscow’s initiative on the mutual recognition of national vaccine certificates.

The two-day summit of the leaders of the states of the Group of Twenty (G20), which is home to 60% of the world’s population and accounts for about 80% of economic production, has become the 16th in a row and the first in a pandemic. Last year, due to the epidemiological situation, the G20 leaders did not manage to get together.

Opening the G20 summit on Saturday, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi outlined its main themes: coordinating international efforts to combat the pandemic and climate change, as well as agreeing on measures to revive the global economy and develop the health system. “Successful vaccination campaigns and coordinated action by governments and central banks have enabled the global economy to recover. Many of our countries have embarked on recovery plans to boost growth, reduce inequality and promote resilience. Together we are building a new economic model, and the world will be better from this, ”- tried to see the light at the end of the tunnel Mario Draghi.

Paying attention to the fact that “the pandemic has not been overcome, nor has the inequality in the distribution of vaccines been overcome,” the host of the summit stressed that victory would be possible only if the G20 returned to multilateralism in decision-making, for the sake of which it was created in the late 1990s.

“We have faced protectionism, unilateralism and nationalism before, but now it has become even clearer that only multilateralism can be the best solution to problems. In many ways, this is the only answer: from the pandemic and climate change to fair taxation, ”concluded Mario Draghi, calling on“ to restore the spirit of the G20 ”.

The emphasis on the acute shortage of collective action was no coincidence. The G20 approached its 16th summit amid a split in its ranks that has never been so deep. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres directly stated this in his address to the participants. “We see a dangerous level of mistrust between the world’s major powers, between developed and developing countries. Therefore, the main goal of the G20 summit should be to restore confidence. This can be done by eradicating the source of mistrust, which is in injustice, inequality and geopolitical contradictions, ”the UN Secretary General said. According to him, the G20 countries will have to overcome mistrust on three fronts – these are issues of equitable distribution of vaccines, the fight against climate change and the distribution of global resources, taking into account the interests of all countries.

Meanwhile, the heads of state and government of the G20 had to negotiate in the absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who did not come to Rome, according to the official version, due to the workload of their work schedules. The Russian delegation was led by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the Chinese – by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang I. The Russian and Chinese leaders spoke at the forum via video link, and Vladimir Putin did it twice.

In his first speech on Saturday, the Russian president, in particular, proposed to work out the issue of mutual recognition of national vaccine certificates as soon as possible and to create mechanisms for the prompt renewal of vaccines against the background of coronavirus mutations. He recalled that the Russian Sputnik V vaccine has proven to be highly safe and effective, and the Sputnik Light single-component vaccine can be used to increase the effectiveness of other drugs. In addition, Vladimir Putin commented on the unstable situation on the global energy markets, calling the responsible behavior of not only suppliers, but also consumers, a guarantee of their future sustainability.

The second speech of Vladimir Putin, made on Sunday, was devoted to climate change and environmental protection and was in fact a prelude to the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which opens in Glasgow on Monday.

Despite the fact that Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping took part in the discussion in the video format, their personal absence was the subject of comments by Western politicians and the media.

Traveling to Rome with US President Joe Biden, his National Security Assistant Jake Sullivan expressed the opinion that in the absence of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in the Italian capital, “the US and Europe will be in the spotlight.”

The numerous meetings of US President Joe Biden with his Euro-Atlantic allies held within the framework of the G20 summit confirmed Jake Sullivan’s forecast that they will be in the spotlight, focusing on solving their own problems.

“The central topic of the conversation was the brilliant cooperation between the Italian presidency of the G20 and the United States in managing the most pressing global challenges,” the press service of the Italian prime minister said following his meeting with Joe Biden. In turn, during Joe Biden’s meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, the parties discussed another topic that has nothing to do with the G20 agenda. “The Presidents reaffirm their support for strengthening the strategic partnership between the EU and NATO, which is unparalleled and essential for the security and prosperity of our countries and the Euro-Atlantic region,” reads the communiqué issued following the meeting between Presidents Biden and Macron.

One of the breakthroughs of the Rome G20 summit, President Biden and his allies consider the agreement to introduce a minimum global taxation of 15% for large companies with income of € 750 million.

“Here at the G20, leaders representing 80% of global GDP, both allies and competitors, have made it clear that they support a minimum global tax,” Joe Biden proudly tweeted, who believes the tax deal “will change the global economy “.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, who met at the Rome G20 summit, spoke about their priorities. “In a traditionally friendly atmosphere, the heads of the foreign affairs agencies of Russia and China held a thorough and confidential exchange of views on key aspects of the G20’s activities,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said, stressing “the urgency of convening a summit of permanent members of the UN Security Council to find an effective response to global challenges. and the threats of our time ”.

As reported on Smolenskaya Square, Ministers Sergei Lavrov and Wang Yi also noted “the coincidence of positions regarding attempts to impose uniform standards of democracy according to Western patterns, the division of states into” right “and” wrong “democracies, and the flawed interference in the internal affairs of independent states.”

Sergey Strokan