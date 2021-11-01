https://ria.ru/20211101/antey-1757285664.html

The Hague court admits Almaz-Antey's responses to the MH17 case

The District Court of The Hague has attached to the case of the crash of flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine the answers of the Russian defense concern Almaz-Antey to the questions of the defense, in particular, RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021

SHIPHOL (Netherlands), November 1 – RIA Novosti, Anastasia Ivanova. The District Court of The Hague has attached to the case of the crash of flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine the answers of the Russian defense concern Almaz-Antey to defense questions, in particular, about the alleged place of the missile launch, spokesman for the press service of the instance, Anja Zandbergen, told RIA Novosti. The Schiphol Protected Court Complex has resumed hearings in the MH17 plane crash case. Judge Helein Kerstens-Fokens said that the Almaz-Anteya expert had given the defense “comprehensive answers” to their written questions. The concern again came to the conclusion that the scenario in which the rocket was launched from Snezhnoye and Pervomayskoye was not confirmed. “Yes, the court admitted these answers to the case,” Sandbergen said. She also said that the dossier included data from Almaz-Antey “obtained during the interview of his expert. He was interrogated in the Netherlands individually, as well as jointly with the staff of the Netherlands Aerospace Center and the Royal Military Academy of Belgium. The defense of the accused Russian Oleg Pulatov asked the court to do it again, but she had to limit herself to written questions. Case MH17 The trial in the case of the crash of flight MH17 began in the Netherlands on March 9, 2020. Four defendants pass along it – Russians Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko. Pulatov is represented by an international group of two Dutch and one Russian lawyer, the rest of the suspects are tried in absentia. The Malaysian Boeing, flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, crashed on July 17, 2014 near the village of Grabovo near Donetsk. There were 298 people on board, all of them killed. Kiev blamed the plane crash on the militia, but they said they did not have the means to shoot down the plane at such an altitude. The investigation was conducted by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which included representatives of the Netherlands. Australia, Belgium and Ukraine. Russia was not allowed to investigate. The FSU claims that Boeing was shot down from a Buk anti-aircraft missile system belonging to the 53rd Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade from Kursk. He was allegedly taken from Russia, and then returned back. At the same time, information from dubious sources was used as evidence – for example, photos from social networks and news from the Internet. As Deputy Prosecutor General of Russia Nikolai Vinnichenko told RIA Novosti, the Russian side transferred to the Netherlands not only the data of Russian radars, but also documentation that struck Boeing the Buk air defense missile missile belonged to Ukraine and was launched from the territory controlled by Kiev. But investigators ignored this information. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the JIT’s accusations of Russia’s involvement in the Boeing crash are unfounded and regrettable. President Vladimir Putin noted that Moscow can recognize the results of the investigation only if it takes full participation in it.

