The head of Naftogaz said that the lack of gas transit will increase the risks of war with Russia – Gazeta.Ru

The head of Naftogaz Ukrainy, Yuriy Vitrenko, said that the launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would increase the risks of a war between Ukraine and Russia. He said this in an interview. Financial Times…

“[Если] there will be no physical transit [газа] through Ukraine, this increases the chances of a full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine with all its consequences, ”he said.

Vitrenko expressed the opinion that the commissioning of the Russian gas pipeline could make Ukraine more vulnerable to “Russian invasion”, since in this case the Russian side “will get rid of the deterrent factor.”

Formerly the White House reportedthat US President Joe Biden, at a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz, stressed the importance of continuing work on the implementation of the joint US-German declaration of support for Ukraine and European energy security, “so that Russia cannot manipulate natural gas flows in harmful political purposes “.

Prior to that, at the US State Department called on Ukraine will abandon its attempts to block Nord Stream 2 and instead focus on modernizing its gas complex.