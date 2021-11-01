The head of Naftogaz saw an increase in the risk of war with Russia over Nord Stream 2 :: Politics :: RBC

Gazprom announced the completion of the construction of Nord Stream 2 on September 10. The project took a year and a half more than planned. It consists of two lines, the length of each is 1224 km, and the total capacity is 55 billion cubic meters. m per year. The gas pipeline runs along the bottom of the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany and was operated by Nord Stream 2 AG, owned by Gazprom.

Two days earlier, Germany’s national energy regulator, the German Federal Grid Agency, began the Nord Stream 2 certification process after submitting the required documents. The regulator indicated that this will take four months. As soon as the verification is completed, the draft decision will be considered by the European Commission, which should evaluate it in two months. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov argued that the regulator is expected to authorize the launch of the gas pipeline by early 2022.

By the end of September, the Polish PGNiG, as well as its German branch PGNiG Supply & Trading GmbH, became participants in the certification. They intend to work to ensure that Nord Stream AG “cannot avoid the application of the requirements for unbundling of ownership, third party access and transparent tariffs that take into account the cost of the entire pipeline.” Naftogaz also submitted an application for participation in certification. Vitrenko said that Kiev would impede the certification of the project, as it contradicts the norms of European law.

The Russian side has repeatedly stated that it does not use the issue of gas transit as a weapon. The Kremlin also explained that gas transit through Ukraine will continue to work if European partners increase purchases of Russian gas, and Kiev puts forward competitive commercial proposals.