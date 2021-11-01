The head of the FSMTC named the most popular Russian weapon among foreigners :: Politics :: RBC

Shugaev warned of problems from weapons left by the US in Afghanistan



When asked to name the top 5 importers of Russian weapons, Shugaev listed China, India, the countries of the Middle East and North Africa, and Latin America. “There are countries that buy our equipment regularly and in significant volumes, but there are also new and promising partners. When choosing Russian weapons, all partners are guided by its combat capabilities, reliability and experience of combat use, in particular, on the example of the anti-terrorist operation in Syria, ”explained the head of the FSMTC.

Read on RBC Pro

Russian drones are of interest in the CSTO countries, in African countries, and in Latin America. “I think we will indeed occupy 10% of the military drones market in the foreseeable future and thereby push competitors out. Obviously, Turkey has taken a very serious step in this direction, their products are in demand. But we also do not sit still. The design idea is working, and various enterprises are aimed at developing this area. I think that in the near future we and other drones, not just Orion, will be offered for export, “Shugaev explained.

Unmanned aerial vehicle “Orion-E”



(Photo: Pavel Bednyakov / RIA Novosti)



The pandemic has reduced secret exports from Russia



At the same time, the interlocutor of RBC noted that many countries want not only to buy Russian equipment, but also to acquire our technologies.

“The states, which recently were mainly importers of arms and military equipment, are increasingly announcing their ambitions to develop their national military-industrial complex. And we cannot but reckon with this. In general, we are quite successful in this area, having concluded many contracts for the licensed production of various types of Russian weapons abroad. For example, the same Su-30MKI in India or RPG-32 in Jordan. At the same time, we have a sufficient number of contracts for the implementation of joint R&D in the interests of foreign customers, ”he said.

Shugaev also believes that the sanctions imposed on Russia have not led to a narrowing of the geography of Russian arms supplies.