The head of the “Operator of the GTS of Ukraine” announced a decrease in gas transit by almost half :: Politics :: RBC

Photo: Gleb Garanich / Reuters



Russian Gazprom has cut gas transit through the gas transmission system (GTS) of Ukraine from 109 million cubic meters. m under the contract up to 57 million cubic meters. m per day from November 1. This was announced by the head of the “Operator GTS of Ukraine” Serhiy Makogon on his Facebook page.

“Since October 1, transit through Ukraine has dropped to 86 million cubic meters. m per day. At the same time, Gazprom pays for the transit capacity of 109 million cubic meters. m. With such transportation volumes, Gazprom will not send about 5 billion cubic meters to the EU until the end of May. m “, – he wrote.

The graph published by Makogon shows that in September gas transit exceeded 100 million cubic meters. m, in November it dropped to more than 50 million cubic meters. m.

Borrell found nothing illegal in Hungary’s deal with Gazprom



On September 27, Gazprom and the Hungarian energy company MVM signed an agreement on the supply of Russian gas to Hungary. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Siyjarto called the event “historic”. The contracts were signed for 15 years, Russia will supply up to 4.5 billion cubic meters to Hungary. m every year. Hungary will receive gas through the Turkish Stream and gas pipelines in Southeast Europe.