The Japanese man who attacked the people on the train admitted to imitating the Joker

The Japanese who attacked the people on the train admitted that he was imitating the Joker – Russia news today

The Japanese man who attacked the people on the train admitted to imitating the Joker

Kyota Hattori, who attacked people in the express train of the Keio railway company on Sunday in Japan, admitted that he was imitating the supervillain Joker

2021-11-01

2021-11-01T08: 38

2021-11-01T09: 40

in the world

incidents

Japan

TOKYO, November 1 – RIA Novosti, Ksenia Naka. Kyota Hattori, who attacked people on the Keio train express train in Japan on Sunday, confessed to imitating the supervillain Joker, Batman’s nemesis from the comics, according to the Kyodo agency. train in the capital region of Japan, and then spilled flammable liquid and set it on fire. There were also reports that hydrochloric acid was sprayed into the carriage. As a result, several seats caught fire. According to the latest data, at least 17 people were injured as a result of the incident, one of them – an elderly man – is currently unconscious. The young man made it clear to the investigation that he tried to be dressed like the Joker, who in the comics wears a purple suit. Not the least role in his act was played by the scene from the movie “Joker”, where the main character attacks on the train. For two hours about the crime, Hattori visited the Shibuya area, where Halloween was especially widely celebrated before the pandemic. He explained that “he chose the express, since there are a lot of people, it has large intervals between stations that will make it difficult for people to escape, long travel times.” Hatori also admitted that he “regrets not killing anyone.” Previously, he stated that he wanted to kill several people so that he would be sentenced to death.

Japan

worldwide, incidents, japan