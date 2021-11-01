The manufacturer “Lastochek” complained to the FAS about the purchase conditions in RUB 395 billion :: Business :: RBC

“Sinara” by Dmitry Pumpyansky complained to the FAS about the conditions for the purchase of 95 electric trains for the Moscow region for RUB 395 billion.

Passengers of the Ivolga electric train

(Photo: Vladimir Astapkovich / RIA Novosti)



Sinara-Transportnye Mashiny (STM) of Dmitry Pumpyansky complained to the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) about the terms of the tender for the purchase of 95 electric trains with service for the Moscow Central Diameters (MCD). The decision on the complaint has not yet been made, consideration is scheduled for November 2021, the FAS press service told RBC.

Competition for the purchase of electric trains for 395 billion rubles. at the end of September, the Central Suburban Passenger Company (TsPPK), owned by the structures of Iskander Makhmudov and Andrey Bokarev, announced. Summing up the results of the competition is scheduled for November 15, 2021.

There are only two suppliers of electric trains for MCD in Russia: STM and Transmashholding (TMH) Bokarev and Makhmudov. Private label wants to offer TsPPK electric trains “Lastochka”, which are produced by the plant “Ural Locomotives” (JV “Sinara” and Siemens). But the tender documentation was drawn up in the interests of the Tver Carriage Works (JSC TVZ, part of TMH), which produces Ivolga trains, follows from a complaint sent to the FAS by the general director of the STM trading house Anton Zubikhin.

Only the Federal Antimonopoly Service can provide a legal assessment of the compliance of the tender documentation with the requirements of the antimonopoly legislation, the press service of Private Label told RBC. “We hope that our arguments will be comprehensively considered and appropriate amendments will be made to the tender documentation, which will ultimately allow private label to take part in the tender for the supply of electric trains for the CPPK,” added a company representative. “We are not aware of the complaint of the STM trading house. I recommend everyone to wait for the FAS reaction, ”Artem Ledenev, Deputy General Director of TMH, told RBC.

RBC sent a request to the press service of the CPPK.