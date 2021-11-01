The Ministry of Culture has clarified the rules for admitting foreigners to theaters :: Society :: RBC

The rules for foreigners who want to visit museums or theaters in Russia during non-working days are different from those that Russians must follow.

Photo: Alexander Zemlyanichenko / AP



Citizens of foreign states during non-working days from October 30 to November 7, 2021 will be allowed into theaters and museums belonging to the Ministry of Culture, upon presentation of a negative PCR test result. The certificate must be presented in paper form, the test must be passed one day before visiting a cultural institution.

Earlier, the Ministry of Culture ordered to close all subordinate institutions, except for museums and theaters, for the period of non-working days. After the end of the non-working days, they must continue to work in accordance with the epidemic restrictions established by the authorities of the constituent entities of the Federation.

Thus, federal cultural institutions, including philharmonic societies, concert organizations, circus art organizations, libraries and the Illusion cinema, have gone over the weekend. In addition to them, the Agency for the Management and Use of Historical and Cultural Monuments, restoration workshops and other subordinate organizations, with the exception of educational and scientific organizations, are obliged to suspend work.

In which regions have QR codes been introduced for vaccinated and recovered from COVID-19



Earlier, the authorities of the Leningrad region allowed people who were vaccinated with imported drugs to visit museums and theaters in the region. The Rospotrebnadzor Administration for the Leningrad Region stated that the recognition of QR codes vaccinated with foreign vaccines for visiting theaters and museums was not coordinated with it. “The admission of visitors to museums located on the territory of the Leningrad region, vaccinated with foreign vaccines, is not allowed and has not been agreed with the head of the department,” said the press service of the department.