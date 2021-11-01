The Ministry of Education explained the closure of admission to colleges of the Russian Federation in 43 professions | News | News

The termination of admission to Russian colleges and technical schools in 43 specialties provides for the redistribution of special competencies into other vocational training programs. This was reported on October 31 by the press service of the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation.

According to Viktor Neumyvakin, director of the department of state policy in the field of secondary vocational education of the Ministry of Education, the department constantly and in a timely manner revises the list of vocational training programs in educational institutions in order to exclude from the list no longer relevant specialties and put new programs into action. As the official stressed, training in Russian colleges will be carried out exclusively according to current preparatory programs.

“The world of competencies is changing. Over the past two years, about 100 professions and specialties that are not relevant today have gone from the list. For a long time there is no demand for them either from the labor market or from applicants, and employers do not expect such specialists of a narrow profile at all, ”the press service of Neumyvakin said.

At the same time, the director of the department of public policy pointed out that all the knowledge and skills included in these programs do not just disappear, but are either included in separate blocks in more modern methods, or are included in the list of short vocational training programs that can be mastered in the future. … So, as an example, Neumyvakin cited the profession of a hairdresser, the training of which will take place within the framework of the specialty “Technologies of the beauty industry.”

“Thus, our Russian training system at the middle level maintains its relevance to the market demands as much as possible, increases the chances of students to get a job and provides the most up-to-date training,” he concluded.

Earlier, on October 29, a draft order was published on the federal portal of drafts of normative legal acts, according to which, from the end of this year, the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation plans to stop admitting students to colleges and technical schools in 43 specialties. It was clarified that these measures were taken to ensure that the structures for training workers with secondary vocational education meet the current needs in the labor market, as well as to achieve the goal of “consolidation of professions and specialties based on the expansion of qualifications.”