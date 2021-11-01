The Ministry of Health of Bashkiria named the number of children who died of pneumonia :: Bashkortostan :: RBK

Photo: RBK Ufa



In 2021, 12 minor patients died of community-acquired pneumonia in Bashkiria, six deaths among children were recorded over the past year. In total, 1,726 people became victims of pneumonia in the first nine months of this year, and 1505 patients in the same period of 2020. This was reported to RBC Ufa by the regional ministry of health.

From January to September, the number of cases of pneumonia amounted to 37,824. The incidence increased by one third, last year, in the same period, 25,084 cases were recorded, for the entire 2020, 44,958 people fell ill with pneumonia.

“The main percentage of people with pneumonia in 2021 is registered among citizens aged 60 and older – 54.3%. In second place are those with pneumonia aged 18 to 60 years – 41.6%. In third place is the group of minors – 4.1%, ”the ministry said in its response.

According to the latest data, 86,831 cases of coronavirus were detected in Bashkiria, over the last 24 hours the diagnosis was confirmed in 666 patients. Since the beginning of the pandemic in the republic, 2,658 people have died from COVID-19, the day before the record for the number of deaths per day was updated – 37 patients died. 75 961 residents of the region managed to cope with the disease, 658 people were discharged with recovery the day before. The republic has deployed more than 8 thousand beds in infectious diseases hospitals to help patients with COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia.

As RBC Ufa reported, since October 4, Bashkiria has gradually tightened restrictive measures in force due to the spread of the coronavirus. The head of the region, Radiy Khabirov, made the last changes to the decree on the high alert regime last Friday, October 29. The republic introduced new restrictions for the period of non-working days from October 30 to November 7 inclusive, in particular, catering establishments were prohibited from working from 23:00 to 06:00 (an exception was made for delivery), in addition, it was recommended to cancel or postpone all events from the number of participants is more than 30 people.