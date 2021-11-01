The Ministry of Health recommended using “Sputnik Light” only for revaccination – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on October 30 that the Sputnik Light vaccine should only be used for revaccination, Izvestia reports. In many regions, there is a great demand for it – the Russians rushed to be vaccinated with a single-component vaccine in the face of the introduction of QR codes and the threat of suspension from work of the unvaccinated.

“Due to the fact that the delta strain is underway, there will definitely be changes in the methodological recommendations for vaccination today, where it will be written:” Sputnik Light “should be used only for repeated vaccination,” Murashko explained. They are not there yet.

According to Murashko, it is recommended to use vaccines registered in Russia for the first vaccination.

At the end of last week, a deficit of Sputnik Light was noted in the Kurgan region – there was an increased demand for the vaccine, in St. Petersburg and the Vologda region the drug ran out in warehouses, while other vaccines were in abundance.

According to the Primorsky Ministry of Health, you can get vaccinated with “Sputnik Light” at any mobile point, clinic, as well as in paid clinics in Primorye. Especially bravely, the regional authorities called for a light version of “Sputnik” to be vaccinated before the end of registration for the drawing of valuable prizes for vaccination. However, in fact, a single-component vaccine was not available everywhere, and it is not always possible to be vaccinated at will – the vaccine is prescribed by a doctor.

So, in Primorye “Sputnik Light” is used for persons 18-60 years old. The Regional Ministry of Health reported that the priority is for those who have had coronavirus (vaccination in six months); persons working on a rotational basis before leaving for the place of work; for revaccination of persons previously vaccinated against coronavirus infection, going on business trips or on vacation.

The rest could be vaccinated initially with “Light”, if the vaccine is available and after examination by a doctor or paramedic.

It was stipulated that with small supplies of this vaccine to the region, it will mainly be used for re-vaccination of citizens who were previously vaccinated. This category is spelled out in the instructions for use.