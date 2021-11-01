The Moscow mayor’s office announced a shortage of workers at construction sites

https://ria.ru/20211101/stroitelstvo-1757146282.html

MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. The Moscow authorities will prepare a plan to fill the shortage of personnel at construction sites without attracting migrants. Andrey Bochkarev, the vice-mayor of the capital for urban planning policy and construction, told RBC about this in an interview with RBC. According to him, the expansion of the scale of construction within the framework of the renovation program and the return to their homeland of many labor migrants due to the pandemic have led to a shortage of labor resources, which reaches 40 %. He also noted a change in the national composition of workers. For example, formerly immigrants from Tajikistan prevailed, now – from Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. In addition, the salary of migrant workers has changed, which now amounts to about 50-60 thousand rubles a month. The vice-mayor is convinced that in the construction process it is necessary to use three times fewer people than is used now, while wages, on the contrary, should be raised by 2-3 times. To achieve this goal, he, firstly, proposed to use technological solutions more actively. Secondly, according to him, it is necessary to improve the quality education. Bochkareva noted that at present training is more aimed at training engineers, while only 10-15% of the study time is devoted to construction management methods. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin urged visiting labor migrants to learn Russian in order to more easily adapt in the country.

