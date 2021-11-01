Sources in the unrecognized Donetsk People’s Republic report an impending military operation by Ukrainian troops. Additional army reinforcements, artillery and armored vehicles arrive at the demarcation line from Ukraine. It is also reported that the Air Force “Square” is preparing in the near future to use large-scale attack drones in the conflict. Soldiers of the armed republics of Donbass are preparing to repel aggression.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine pulled troops to the contact line in Donbass. The OSCE Monitoring Mission reports that heavy artillery of the Ukrainian army has been spotted north of Luhansk. In the area of ​​the town of Rubezhnoe (a little more than 80 km north of Luhansk), 12 towed Msta-B howitzers of 152-mm caliber, 15 towed 152-mm howitzers Hyacinth-B, five Rapier anti-tank guns of 100 mm are deployed.

It looks like the Ukrainian army is preparing an offensive to encircle the city of Dokuchaevsk in the DPR. Shelling of the city and the nearby village of Yelenovka, which is practically on the front line, continues almost every day. Earlier in this area, Ukrainian troops occupied the villages of Staromaryevka and Novaya Maryevka and can now continue their offensive in this direction.

“Apparently, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, having tried their hand at a small village, want to repeat the success with a large settlement like Dokuchaevsk or Telmanovo. So in the coming days, the situation may repeat itself when Dokuchaevsk will be busy, ”writes the public“ Summaries from the Novorossiya militia ”.

It is noted that sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Ukrainian army have become more active near the front line, and spy drones are also actively used.

Earlier, the Ukrainian media reported about the use of Bayraktar TB2 attack drones in the conflict zone, but government sources in every possible way deny this information. The American edition of the Washington Post publishes numerous photographs, allegedly testifying to the transfer of large formations of the Russian armed forces to the border with Ukraine.

A possible aggravation of the conflict is reported by a source of “MK” in the armed forces of the DPR. According to them, the situation in all sectors of the front remains extremely tense, and there is every reason to expect an early attempt at an offensive by the Ukrainian troops.

– Over the past week, the number of attacks has increased significantly. Drones regularly fly in and drop grenades and small bombs on positions and roadblocks. “Arrives” and urban development en masse. There are a lot of wounded and dead. A lot of rumors come from that side, but even if you divide them by three, it doesn’t matter – we are talking about an impending provocation. The enemy spreads a lot of rumors in order to intimidate or confuse us, but in any case, we are talking about the transfer of large reinforcements, the return of military equipment to the positions, allotted according to the terms of the peace agreements.

– Where exactly can you expect a strike?

– The most difficult situation has developed in the Telmanovo area. The shelling is carried out almost around the clock. One of their plans is to break through to the Russian border in this area. To do this, it is imperative to occupy Telmanovo, to cut the route from Donetsk to Novoazovsk. This will mean the encirclement of our troops located south of Telmanovo. This would be a very difficult defeat for our troops. This is task number one for Ukrainian units. At the same time, they will attack along the entire front line in order to pull our troops away from the direction of the main attack. This is evidenced by the increased frequency of shelling and information about the transfer of forces.

– Do you know anything about the use of attack drones?

– Only that on that front line they are shouting about it very loudly. Served as a huge success and victory. It was also with the American complexes “Javelin”, American old armored cars “Saxon”. They want victory for themselves without war – they get it. We do not expect any real threat from this direction yet. I want to say right away: there are surprises in store for them. We are waiting for an attack using all forces and means, regardless of whether it is aviation or not. That this attack is likely to happen is obvious. In fact, it has already begun. The question is to our command, whether retaliatory steps will be taken or we will again hide our heads in the sand.