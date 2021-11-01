The number of deaths from COVID-19 worldwide exceeded 5 million

Over the past day in Russia – for the seventh time in the last week – more than 1.1 thousand people have died from COVID-19. Russia is among the leaders in terms of mortality from the disease

The total number of deaths from coronavirus infection COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic has exceeded 5 million people, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, as well as the Worldometers portal, which accumulates information from the websites of ministries of health and relevant departments of other countries. At 12:30 Moscow time, Hopkins University estimates the number of deaths at 5 million 425, and Worldometers – at 5 million 16 thousand 892.

Over the past day in Russia – for the seventh time in the last week – more than 1.1 thousand people have died from COVID-19. At the same time, the number of deaths ranges from 1106 (October 26) to 1163 (October 29).

According to Worldometers, in recent days Russia remains in first place in the world in terms of the number of deaths from COVID-19. So, for example, on October 30 in Russia, the death of 1,160 patients was announced, while in the United States (the world leader in the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic) only 370 people died at the same time, in Brazil, which ranks second – 260, and India, which holds third place. – 446.

On November 1, the federal operational headquarters announced that 1,155 people had died in Russia from COVID-19 over the previous day. However, it is not yet possible to compare this result with the indicators of other countries, since the majority of other states have not yet released the relevant data. In India, according to the local Ministry of Health, 251 people died from COVID-19 in the same day.