The Pentagon announced the monitoring of the situation on the Ukrainian-Russian border

US Department of Defense spokesman John Kirby said the Pentagon is monitoring the situation on the border between Ukraine and Russia.

According to him, the US is aware of “reports of unusual Russian military activity near Ukraine” and is consulting with its partners and allies.

“I can’t talk about Russia’s intentions, but we are monitoring the situation in the region,” RIA Novosti quoted him as saying.

Earlier, a spokesman for the US Department of Defense, Lt. Col. Anton Semelroth, commented on an article by the American newspaper The Washington Post, which says that “officials in the US and European countries are expressing concern” about the alleged movement of Russian forces.

He said that the United States is monitoring the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border, but “cannot report anything further.”

In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin, answering a question about the movements of the Russian armed forces, noted that, firstly, “Ukraine itself constantly dragged both personnel and military equipment to the conflict area in southeastern Ukraine.

The Russian leader also stressed that Russia is free to move its armed forces across the country at its discretion.

Boris Gryzlov, Russia’s plenipotentiary in the contact group for resolving the situation in eastern Ukraine, said that Kiev is trying to provoke Donbass to resume hostilities.