The plane of the President of Kyrgyzstan was not allowed to enter the UK – Gazeta.Ru

The British authorities refused to admit the plane of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov to the COP26 climate change summit. This is reported by the Sputnik edition.

Refusals were received due to the fact that the technical standards of the Tu-154 did not meet the accepted standards of the European Union and Great Britain.

The president was warned in advance about the impossibility of landing the plane, the press service of Japarov said.

As a result, the presidential administration hired an Embraer Lineage 1000 private jet.

Early 2021 negotiations took place Vladimir Putin with Japarov, for whom his February visit to Moscow was the first as the head of the republic. He reaffirmed Bishkek’s commitment to strengthening relations with Moscow and cooperation between the EAEU, CIS, CSTO and SCO.