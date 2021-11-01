The plane of the President of Kyrgyzstan was not allowed to enter the UK

https://ria.ru/20211101/samolet-1757226298.html

in the world

Kyrgyzstan

glasgow (city)

United Kingdom

Tu-154

Sadyr Japarov

BISHKEK, November 1 – RIA Novosti. The plane of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov was not allowed into the UK due to non-compliance with technical requirements, for a flight to Glasgow for the summit of world leaders of the 26th conference of the parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, they had to rent a private plane, Sputnik Kyrgyzstan reports, citing the presidential administration. ” Board No. 1 – TU-154, on which the head of state flies, does not meet the technical standards of the European Union and Great Britain. In this regard, the Kyrgyz side was notified of the impossibility of landing this type of aircraft in the country. According to the requirements, it was decided to fly the Kyrgyz delegation on a private jet. “, – the agency quotes a representative of the administration. According to Sputnik, Japarov flew to Glasgow on a private jet business class Embraer Lineage 1000. At the moment, the president has already arrived in the UK, where on Tuesday he will deliver a speech at the summit. -154 was presented to the former President of Kyrgyzstan Kurmanbek Bakiyev in 2006 year by the leader of Russia Vladimir Putin. It was released in 1993.

Kyrgyzstan

glasgow (city)

United Kingdom

2021

news

ru-RU

worldwide, kyrgyzstan, glasgow (city), great britain, tu-154, sadyr japarov