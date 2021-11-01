The President of Moldova commented on the extension of the contract with “Gazprom” – Gazeta.Ru

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that the republic is pleased with the signed contract with Gazprom for the supply of gas. Interview with the Moldovan leader publishes Kommersant…

“Yes, I believe that the gas crisis ended when a contract was signed between Moldovagaz and Gazprom … Yes, we are happy that this contract was agreed upon and signed,” Sandu said.

She noted that the increase in tariffs is planned, but not as large as it could be if gas were purchased at market prices.

Commenting on Moldova’s agreement on a new contract to pay off the debt for gas supplies, Sandu said that it “takes time” to sort out the documents and formalities.

“It seems to me that this is a positive precedent in our relations with the Russian Federation, that we can resolve the issue, even such a serious issue – the gas crisis. This is a good example of the fact that we will be able to solve other things as well, ”the president said.

Formerly Moldova extended a five-year contract with Gazprom. The current contract for the supply of Russian gas to Moldovan consumers expires on Monday, November 1. From that day on, Gazprom started gas supplies to Moldova under a new contract.

Moldova should conduct an independent audit of Moldovagaz’s debt to Russia next year. After that, the parties will determine during what period Moldovagaz will have to repay the debt.