The price of the token based on the series “The Squid Game” dropped to zero :: RBC.Crypto

The cost of the altcoin collapsed after it increased from $ 0.01 to $ 2.8 thousand in a week. Now social networks and the project’s website are unavailable

The price of the Squid Game token, based on the Squid Game, has plummeted 99.9% to $ 0.008, according to Coinmarketcap. At the same time, last week it rose from $ 0.01 to levels above $ 2.8 thousand. Users could not sell their coins, which was due to the rise in the rate.

Now social networks the project and its website are not available. According to the address of the cryptocurrency contract, it was purchased by over 40 thousand users. At the same time, information about the impossibility of selling altcoin was written in a white paper.

The project leaders promised to launch an online tournament in November, which will consist of six rounds, similar to the games in the series. It was assumed that SQUID tokens would need to be paid to participate in the tournament. And upon its completion, the funds will be distributed between the developers and the winner in proportions of 10% and 90%, respectively.

