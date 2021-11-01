https://ria.ru/20211031/khellouin-1757124771.html

The priest told why celebrating Halloween is harmful

Celebrating Halloween is flirting with evil spirits, but even if people don’t invest in this holiday, the traditional perception is distorted RIA Novosti, 10/31/2021

MOSCOW, October 31 – RIA Novosti. Celebrating Halloween is flirting with evil spirits, but even if people don’t invest in this holiday, the traditional perception of good and evil is distorted, especially among children, Archpriest Maxim Pervozvan. On the night of October 31 to November 1, a number of countries celebrate Halloween, a historically religious Catholic holiday of the victory of good over evil, which has acquired the opposite meaning in popular culture. all the saints. All Saints Day is celebrated in the Roman Catholic Church on November 1st. As the Vicar General of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of the Mother of God in Moscow, priest Kirill Gorbunov, told RIA Novosti, initially, in the folk tradition, Halloween reflected the idea of ​​the triumph of holiness over evil: before All Saints Day, evil spirits must flee. That is why, the priest explains, festivals and rituals were widespread, where evil spirits were ridiculed, and people, dressing up in costumes of characters of evil, celebrated the triumph of God and holiness over these forces. However, later in the Anglo-Saxon tradition, a secular, commercial embodiment of the holiday arose as a parade evil spirits, evil and characters from horror films – this version of the celebration, as noted by the clergy of different denominations, is anti-religious in nature. Maxim Pervozvansky drew attention to the mixture of pagan and Catholic traditions in the history of the holiday. “Halloween is celebrated on the eve of the Catholic Day of All Saints. According to the Celts’ belief, spirits can penetrate into our world at this time, that is, the border between the spiritual and the profane world is thinning. In our culture there are similar popular beliefs – the same night before Christmas, remember Gogol. And not Christian, but pagan traditions of our carols are also similar to Halloween, when people put on scary faces – amulets. The point is that the demons take for their own and do not touch, “- said the priest.” On the spiritual level, Halloween is flirting with evil spirits. – which is dangerous and always ends badly. This is even reflected in Western mass culture – the plot when the guys decided to play Halloween, and it ended badly for them, “the agency’s interlocutor emphasized. Pervozvansky noted that in general, external images in modern mass culture traditional villains are often presented as goodies – this applies not only to Halloween, but also penetrates into children’s cinema, for example, the same “Shrek” In this way, “what was perceived as bad and scary is presented as fearless and good.” “Even if people don’t invest at all in this holiday, Halloween can be dangerous because it distorts the traditional perception of good and evil. This is especially true for children. What is perceived as good and fun from childhood will want to be strengthened and deepened with age. And in what the parents, perhaps, did not put meaning into, grown-up children will begin to invest. It is no coincidence that children in religious families are trying to attach at least to external forms, “the priest warned. Earlier, the Mufti of Moscow, the main imam of the Moscow Cathedral Mosque Ildar Alyautdinov urged believers to protect themselves from participating in Halloween, because this holiday, in his words, contradicts the tenets of Islam , plunges into an atmosphere of evil and sinfulness, and can also cause falling into kufr (disbelief). In turn, the senior administrator of the Central Khurul of Kalmykia Yonten-gelong (Sergey Kirishov) said that Halloween is a carnival “with not the best theme” and without deep meaning, which is why Buddhism does not support such holidays.

