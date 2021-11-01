The QR code system will be introduced in all regions of Russia

All 85 regions of Russia will introduce a QR code system by the end of 2021

Photo: Vladimir Zhabrikov © URA.RU

Visiting public places will only be possible with QR codes for COVID-19 vaccination. This was announced by the authorities of all Russian regions.

In the Tomsk and Tyumen regions, the system will start working on November 8, TASS reports. In the Bryansk and Kemerovo regions, as well as in some areas of the Altai Republic, in which a high incidence of coronavirus has been recorded, QR codes will be introduced on November 15. In other regions, the introduction of this restrictive measure is planned by the end of 2021.

Many Russian regions have introduced QR codes for visiting public places during the last week of October. Earlier, URA.RU reported that the period from October 30 to November 7, 2021, according to the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was declared inoperative in Russia due to the epidemiological situation. In some regions, a lockdown was introduced. The head of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation urged to accelerate the pace of vaccination in the lagging regions, the TV channel 360 reports.