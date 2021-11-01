The real size of pensions of Russians fell for the eighth month in a row

In September, the real size of pensions fell by 1.8% on an annualized basis. It is falling amid rising inflation, which broke a five-year record in September

The real pensions of Russians have been declining for the eighth month in a row, follows from the Rosstat report “The Socio-Economic Situation of Russia.”

In January, the real size of pensions, that is, adjusted for inflation, increased by 0.4% compared to the same period last year. However, in the following months, the indicator in annual terms was lower. In February, it decreased by 0.1% compared to the same month of 2020, in March – by 0.2%, in April – by 0.1%, in May – by 0.5%, in June – by 1 , 0%, in July – by 0.9%, in August – by 1.0%, in September – by 1.8%.

These data do not take into account the lump sum payment of 10 thousand rubles, which was given to pensioners in September on the instructions of the president, the Federal State Statistics Service added.

In 2020, the real size of pensions grew, but the dynamics of the decline in growth rates was pronounced. If in January 2020 the real pension increased by 3.2% compared to 2019, then by December 2020 the figure was 0.8%.