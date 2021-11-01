The regulator proposed to increase the fine for non-payment of electricity :: Society :: RBC

The Association of Guarantee Suppliers and Energy Sales Companies (SE and ESC) supported the proposals of the Market Council. It considers the idea of ​​expanding the practice of applying disqualification of officials to be especially important by establishing an uncontested sanction for repeated violations within a year.

“At the same time, these proposals will not help to fully solve the problem with the payment discipline of“ non-disconnected ”consumers, since the amount of the fine is, as a rule, significantly less than the amount of accumulated debt and the cost of installing an autonomous power source,” the association noted. GP and EKS.

In addition, it is difficult to prosecute for failure to provide a financial guarantee, since its receipt depends not only on the consumer himself, but also on the bank, which may refuse to issue a guarantee. In this case, the consumer’s fault is absent and it is impossible to bring him to justice, the association explained. Organizations that own vital infrastructure facilities accumulate many months of debt and subsequently go into bankruptcy, as a result of which the power engineers do not receive the accumulated debt, they added.

In July 2020, the responsibilities for accounting for consumed electricity were transferred from consumers to networks and suppliers. Among other things, from January 1, 2022, the requirement for the mandatory installation of smart meters will come into force. According to the authorities, these devices will become “a key element of intelligent energy metering systems” in the country.

The Ministry of Energy noted that suppliers and grid companies will have to install 8.5 million meters in cases where consumers have not done so. According to the ministry, the companies have already begun installation and will install 4.5 million metering devices by the end of 2021. At the end of September, the department reported that they intend to postpone the introduction of penalties for the delay in the installation of “smart” electricity meters until 2024.