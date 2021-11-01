The Russian Orthodox Church is studying the incident with the shooting in the capital’s temple

https://ria.ru/20211031/rpts-1757125809.html

In the church in honor of St. Luke of Crimea in Moscow (Patriarchal Compound of All Saints in Mitino), there was an incident with shooting, in the vicariate there is … RIA Novosti, 31.10.2021

Moscow

MOSCOW, October 31 – RIA Novosti. In the church in honor of St. Luke of Crimea in Moscow (the Patriarchal compound of All Saints in Mitino), there was an incident with shooting, a trial is underway in the vicariate, the head of the information commission of the Moscow city diocese, priest Alexander Volkov, told RIA Novosti. on General Beloborodov Street, a fight between a priest and a layman took place. As reported, the priest, in self-defense, fired a signal pistol, after which the attacker fled. “The incident (in the church in honor of St. Luke of Crimea – ed.) Did take place, aggressive actions were committed against the priest by the person whose identity is being established . The vicariate is undergoing proceedings, we will be able to provide the necessary details based on its results, “Volkov said. As a source in the Moscow Patriarchate told RIA Novosti, Priest Sergiy Ayupov (as indicated on the site of the temple, the acting rector – ed.) Fired a shot from a signal pistol in self-defense, after which the attacker fled. The church itself declined to comment. The police said they were conducting a check after the conflict with the shooting. behaved defiantly and molested citizens. In a hundred incidents, the police found that during the conflict one of the citizens, in order to suppress the hooligan actions of the rowdy, fired a flare pistol into the air, after which he disappeared, “RIA Novosti was told in the press service of the Moscow Interior Ministry. there are no casualties as a result of the incident, operational-search measures are being carried out to establish the identity and location of the attacker. Upon the incident, a check is carried out, based on the results of which a decision will be made in accordance with the law.

Moscow

2021

news

