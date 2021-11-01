https://ria.ru/20211031/rpts-1757125809.html
The Russian Orthodox Church is studying the incident with the shooting in the capital’s temple
MOSCOW, October 31 – RIA Novosti. In the church in honor of St. Luke of Crimea in Moscow (the Patriarchal Compound of All Saints in Mitino), there was an incident with shooting, a trial is underway in the vicariate, the head of the information commission of the Moscow City Diocese, priest Alexander Volkov, told RIA Novosti.
Earlier, the media reported that a fight between a priest and a layman took place on General Beloborodov Street on Sunday. As reported, the priest fired a signal pistol in self-defense, after which the attacker fled.
“The incident (in the temple in honor of St. Luke of Crimea – ed.) Did take place, aggressive actions were committed against the priest by the person whose identity is being established. The vicariate is under investigation, we will be able to provide the necessary details based on its results,” he said. Volkov.
As a source in the Moscow Patriarchate clarified to RIA Novosti, Priest Sergiy Ayupov (as indicated on the site of the temple, acting rector – ed.) Fired a flare pistol in self-defense, after which the attacker fled.
The church itself declined to comment.
Police said they are conducting a check following the shooting conflict.
“The police received a report about a suspicious man who was on General Beloborodov Street on the outside in a state of alcoholic intoxication, behaved defiantly and harassed citizens. The actions of the rowdy fired a shot from a signal pistol into the air, after which he disappeared, “RIA Novosti was told in the press service of the Moscow Interior Ministry’s headquarters.
The police clarified that there were no victims as a result of the incident, operational-search measures were being taken to establish the identity and whereabouts of the attacker.
On the fact of the incident, an inspection is carried out, based on the results of which a decision will be made in accordance with the law.