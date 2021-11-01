The Russians named the most expensive cities to live after Moscow :: Society :: RBC

The ranking of the most expensive megacities in Russia is closed by Nizhny Novgorod (43%), Novosibirsk (41%), Voronezh, Perm (38%) and Chelyabinsk (28%).

The majority of respondents believe that housing is the most expensive in megacities. So the residents of Moscow, Ufa, Kazan, Krasnodar, Yekaterinburg, St. Petersburg, Krasnoyarsk, Samara and Perm answered. Housing and communal services came to the fore in Rostov-on-Don, Volgograd, Nizhny Novgorod and Chelyabinsk.

In Omsk, Novosibirsk and Voronezh, Russians have to spend the most on food. In Krasnodar, the top 5 highest prices were in cafes and restaurants.

The list of the most expensive things, according to the population of million-plus cities, also includes various services (medical, household, entertainment), travel by public transport, gasoline and consumer goods (clothes, shoes, household appliances, etc.).

A poll by the Rabota.ru service showed that Russians consider Moscow, St. Petersburg and Sochi the best cities to move to. Moreover, more than half of the respondents (51%) are not ready to move to another city at all. 22% of respondents dream of moving to Moscow, 14% to St. Petersburg, and 10% to Sochi. Another 8% would like to move to Krasnodar, and 3% – to Kaliningrad, Yekaterinburg or Kazan.