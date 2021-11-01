The second trailer of the movie “The Fall of the Moon” has appeared on the network. Halle Berry played the main role in it.

He will tell the story of the impending monstrous cataclysm. According to the plot, for some unknown reason, the Moon will leave its orbit and begin to move towards the Earth. This will put life on the planet at risk.

The second trailer for “The Fall of the Moon”, a new large-scale project by Roland Emmerich with Halle Berry in the title role, has appeared on the network. The disaster film will be released on February 3, 2022.

Judging by the trailer, some of the earthlings will hope to escape in evacuation, the other in despair will engage in looting, and only a few will have to take responsibility for the fate of humanity. Among the latter will be former astronaut Joe Fowler, who will be played by Berry.

She, along with fellow astronaut Brian Harper and conspiracy theorist K. Hausman, will go into space. The members of the expedition will soon realize that they did not know as much about the moon as they thought.

The role of Harper in the film was played by Patrick Wilson (“The Phantom of the Opera”, “Astral”), and K. Houseman – by John Bradley (“Game of Thrones”, “Borgia”). The cast also included Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Iquacor, Caroline Bartchak and Donald Sutherland.

The Moonfall script was written by Emmerich himself, along with Harald Kloser and Spencer Cohen. The first trailer for the project appeared online in early September.