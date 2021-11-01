the situation with coronavirus in Russia is very difficult

The situation with the spread of coronavirus in Russia is very difficult, there has never been such a number of cases, – said Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting on defense topics on Monday, November 1.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made a presentation on the progress of COVID-19 prevention in the armed forces. After that, the president noted that the fight against coronavirus in the country is extremely important for all citizens, and for the armed forces “it is doubly, triple important.”

“Because it is necessary to guarantee that the servicemen are in the ranks and are healthy. The combat readiness of the armed forces depends on this. Therefore, I ask you to continue this work,” the president said.

Including Vladimir Putin instructed the Ministry of Defense to support the civilian medical service in the fight against the pandemic.

On November 1, the number of deaths from COVID-19 in the world exceeded 5 million people.

In Russia, including the annexed Crimea, 40,402 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected over the past day, 1155 patients with COVID-19 have died, according to the federal operational headquarters to combat the spread of infection.

From October 30 to November 7, “non-working days” are in effect in all regions of Russia. It is assumed that during this period employees of all organizations, except for life support enterprises and the continuous cycle, do not go to work, but continue to receive salaries.

