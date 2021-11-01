The stars who constantly fall in love with their partners on the set – Stars

And yet some settled down Maria Blavatskaya November 1, 2021 18:51

Star romances do not surprise anyone, and yet some celebrities manage to cause bewilderment even among loyal fans when news of the new passion of their favorite artist slips through the media. Today we decided to talk about the most loving stars who are used to throwing themselves into a love pool with their heads.

Leonardo DiCaprio

The actor is known for his amorousness; more than one supermodel has been in the arms of the handsome star, not to mention the actor’s colleagues on the set. One of the most striking novels of the actor was his relationship with Gisele Bündchen. The stars met for almost five years, but they could not move to the next level in the relationship. This was followed by a series of romances with Blake Lively, Liv Tyler, Kate Moss and other superstars. Leo has never been married, and therefore always had every right to be carried away by a new beauty, who knows if something will change in DiCaprio’s life in the near future or not.

Jude Law

Another Hollywood heartthrob made it to our rating. The list of the actor’s former passions is roughly comparable to that of DiCaprio. But unlike Leo, Jude was married for six years to colleague Sadie Frost. Lowe has three children from the actress. After the breakup, romances followed with Sienna Miller and other less stellar actresses, while Lowe himself prefers not to comment on his personal life, and also tries not to get caught in the paparazzi’s lenses with new girls. At the beginning of 2019, it became known that the actor had finally settled down and married Philip Cohen. The couple had a child last year, and it seems that Jude really found a person from whom you do not want to escape into someone else’s arms.

Cameron Diaz

The actress has never hesitated to declare that she loves collecting men’s hearts. For a very long time, the star resisted marriage, preferring parties and fleeting romances to family dinners. Former stars include Jared Leto, Justin Timberlake and other less-stellar men from other spheres of show business. However, in 2015, the actress surrendered under the pressure of Benji Madden – a popular performer – and married him.