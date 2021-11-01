The State Duma proposed to introduce a discount on public transport for vaccinated

State Duma Deputy Vasily Vlasov proposed to provide a 50% discount on public transport for those who have been vaccinated. A copy of the letter addressed to the head of the Ministry of Labor Anton Kotyakov is at the disposal of RT.

In his address, the parliamentarian noted that against the background of a new aggravation of the situation with the spread of coronavirus in Russia at the federal level, it was decided to establish non-working days from October 30 to November 7.

At the same time, as he recalled, the authorities of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation made decisions to restrict the work of a number of commercial and state enterprises and institutions, and in some cases decisions were made to suspend the work of municipal public transport enterprises.

At the same time, federal and regional authorities continue to develop and implement measures to support citizens in order to stimulate the passage of the vaccination procedure.

“In this regard, I ask you to evaluate the possibility of providing citizens with a 50% discount on public transport tickets, which they will be able to use within six months after passing the vaccination procedure,” the text of the appeal says.

According to Vlasov, this benefit could become a significant material incentive for tens of millions of citizens who directly and regularly use the services of municipal carriers, and would also help reduce the risk of spreading the disease in public transport.

Earlier, representatives of Russian business proposed to introduce mandatory vaccination against coronavirus.

A few days earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin had said that he did not support the compulsory vaccination.