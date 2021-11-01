The tariff is five years old. The editor-in-chief of the Belarusian “Nasha Niva” spoke with the BBC from the pre-trial detention center about the prosecution of the publication

Andrey Kozenko

BBC

5 hours ago

Photo author, Nasha niva

Egor Martinovich, editor-in-chief of the Belarusian independent newspaper Nasha Niva, has been in custody since July 2021. Formally, on charges of an economic crime, the authorities have already blocked the newspaper’s website twice, and its journalists left Belarus. The BBC’s Russian service, through a chain of intermediaries (we cannot name them for security reasons), was able to ask Martinovich questions, get answers to them – and talks about Nasha Niva and its persecution.

“They didn’t talk to me, they beat me, they didn’t care what I said,” Martinovic says in a letter about the circumstances of his detention on July 8, 2021. “They asked:“ Who did they vote for in the elections? ”And immediately a blow.” Who is the president now. ? “Even if you answer that Lukashenka gets hit on the head with a fist. The operatives who were taking me shouted themselves [лозунги оппозиции] “Changes”, “Faithful, we can, we can do it” – and they continued to beat me. They thought it was very funny. “

Newspaper for the intelligentsia

“Nasha Niva” is the oldest publication in modern Belarus. The first issue of the newspaper intended for the Belarusian intelligentsia was published in 1906. During the years of the USSR, the newspaper was not published, but was relaunched already in 1991. First, with an editorial office in Vilnius, and then in Minsk.

The newspaper in the new format has already positioned itself as a socio-political and patriotic publication – in the Belarusian language. Although now the site of the publication is completely duplicated in Russian. By 2020, Nasha Niva was one of the three most popular media outlets in Belarus.

Photo author, Nasha niva Photo caption, Yegor Martinovich became the chief editor of Nasha Niva in 2017

“Nasha Niva always had problems with publishing and distribution – we were thrown out of kiosks, printing houses were forbidden to print our issues,” says Yegor Martinovich to the BBC. online. The authorities just don’t know how to work on the Internet. “

Martinovich says that “Nasha Niva” basically worked legally: with all registrations and licenses, it obeyed the laws. “Because our task – the existence of a daily Belarusian-language media – is more important than any risks. The main thing is that society can receive information in Belarusian and from a Belarusian-centered point of view, – explains the editor-in-chief. – The state has put up with our existence for the last decade. but not destroyed. “

It just exploded around

Yegor Martinovich was detained at the very beginning of mass protests against the results of the presidential elections.

This happened on the night of August 11, when he was already returning home after the action, at which he worked as a journalist.

He spent the rest of the night lying on the floor in the Zavodskoy district police department of Minsk. On August 12, he was taken to a detention center in Zhodino in the Minsk region, where he was held for another three days – without being charged and without any paperwork at all. Martinovich was not on any list of detainees – and for his family and colleagues, he simply disappeared without a trace.

Photo author, Egor Martinovich Photo caption, Yegor Martynovich’s travels to the police department, for interrogations, special detention centers and pre-trial detention centers began in August 2020

On August 13, Martinovich was released on the personal order of the Minister of the Interior Yuri Karaev. The department even apologized for this detention, but already on September 20, the editor-in-chief of Nasha Niva was found guilty of participating in an unsanctioned rally and was fined 405 Belarusian rubles (almost 12 thousand Russian rubles).

The newspaper continued to cover mass protests, on August 20 it was blocked by a decision of the authorities, but the editorial office appealed this – and managed to get this decision canceled.

On September 23, Yegor Martinovich was detained for three days on criminal charges of defamation, but then released under the obligation not to leave the country.

A new attack began on July 8, 2021, Martinovich and three more employees of the editorial office were detained by the security forces (except for the editor-in-chief, the head of the advertising department, Andrei Skurko, remains under arrest). At first they were accused of organizing illegal protests, and the Nasha Niva website was blocked again.

“After the authorities destroyed TUT.by, the largest online media in the country, it became clear that they would come for everyone,” comments Yegor Martinovich. “Were there any signals that they would hit us specifically? No, just everything exploded around us. But we continued to work emphatically legally, what should we be afraid of in our country. “

“Even the guards laugh at me.”

As a result, Yegor Martinovich was charged not under a political, but under an economic article: causing property damage without signs of embezzlement. It provides for up to five years in prison.

“Even the guards laugh at me, I am ashamed to tell the inmates what I am accused of,” Martinovich says. [для физических лиц, а не для юридических], and the power grids were damaged in the amount of 3,500 Belarusian rubles (about 102 thousand Russian rubles – BBC). At the same time, the company itself has never addressed us with claims. And even now, as far as I know, it claims that there is no debt. “

Martinovic adds that no investigative actions have been carried out with him since July.

“I was simply locked out of revenge for my professional activities,” he says. “The most difficult thing is to understand that you are wasting time that could have been spent with benefit. And all the participants know this – both investigators and prosecutors. But they live by the principle “you yourself understand everything.” And it’s also hard to realize that this situation is exhausting your family. ”

Photo author, Nasha niva Photo caption, In the fall of 2020, Yegor Martinovich with a lawyer after a search in his apartment

In the absence of their editor-in-chief, the journalists of Nasha Niva decided to leave Belarus. They continue to make the site, only they have moved to another domain. It is not blocked yet.

“I do not have access to the Internet, and I can only guess how my colleagues work, I can neither control them, nor prompt them. But I am grateful to all independent journalists who remained in the profession and, despite all the difficulties, continue to work . I want to say that you are great fellows, guys, and I am proud of you, “says Yegor Martinovich.

The captain leaves the last, not the first

Now the editor-in-chief of Nasha Niva continues to remain in a pre-trial detention center on Volodarsky Street in Minsk. “It is located in the former Peschalovsky castle, many inmates even joke: at least once in our life we ​​will live in the city center,” Yegor Martinovich writes in his letter to the BBC.

Photo author, TASS Photo caption, Yegor Martinovich has been in the pre-trial detention center on Volodarsky since July 2021, no investigative actions are being carried out with him

“An 18-year-old drug dealer, who has several convictions behind his back, said goodbye to me with the words” Long live Belarus. ” [спасибо] and “Tasty eesci” [приятного аппетита]… A physical education instructor and his former student got into one cell, – Martinovich describes the atmosphere in the pre-trial detention center. – I met several dozen people, almost no one, except political ones, said that they were innocent at all. Everyone is aware of their guilt, but there is a question, how their crime was qualified, and how severe the punishment was given. “

He says he is sitting with a lot of people who regret the incidents in their lives that have led them to jail.

“But I didn’t have a moment when either“ this way ”or“ otherwise. ”The editor-in-chief cannot leave the country at night and then write in the editorial chat:“ I am safe, and you are holding on, ”he explains. The captain leaves the last, not the first. And I could not send the whole team from Belarus as long as there were conditions for working inside the country. “