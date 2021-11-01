The tariff is five years old. The editor-in-chief of the Belarusian “Nasha Niva” spoke with the BBC from the pre-trial detention center about the prosecution of the publication

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
35

  • Andrey Kozenko
  BBC

Egor Martinovich

Photo author, Nasha niva

Egor Martinovich, editor-in-chief of the Belarusian independent newspaper Nasha Niva, has been in custody since July 2021. Formally, on charges of an economic crime, the authorities have already blocked the newspaper’s website twice, and its journalists left Belarus. The BBC’s Russian service, through a chain of intermediaries (we cannot name them for security reasons), was able to ask Martinovich questions, get answers to them – and talks about Nasha Niva and its persecution.

“They didn’t talk to me, they beat me, they didn’t care what I said,” Martinovic says in a letter about the circumstances of his detention on July 8, 2021. “They asked:“ Who did they vote for in the elections? ”And immediately a blow.” Who is the president now. ? “Even if you answer that Lukashenka gets hit on the head with a fist. The operatives who were taking me shouted themselves [лозунги оппозиции] “Changes”, “Faithful, we can, we can do it” – and they continued to beat me. They thought it was very funny. “

Newspaper for the intelligentsia

“Nasha Niva” is the oldest publication in modern Belarus. The first issue of the newspaper intended for the Belarusian intelligentsia was published in 1906. During the years of the USSR, the newspaper was not published, but was relaunched already in 1991. First, with an editorial office in Vilnius, and then in Minsk.

The newspaper in the new format has already positioned itself as a socio-political and patriotic publication – in the Belarusian language. Although now the site of the publication is completely duplicated in Russian. By 2020, Nasha Niva was one of the three most popular media outlets in Belarus.

