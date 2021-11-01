The United Russia Ethics Commission recommended the exclusion of Deputy Marchenko from the party

The United Russia Ethics Commission recommended the exclusion of State Duma deputy Yevgeny Marchenko from the party. This was reported on the website of “United Russia”.

The report notes that Marchenko, having voted against the adoption of the budget for the upcoming “three years”, violated the rules of the charter and the provision on the faction.

The deputy secretary of the general council of the party, Yevgeny Revenko, explained that because of this, the ethics commission recommended that the presidium of the general council expel him from United Russia.

As Revenko notes, the Party’s Charter stipulates that “a deputy must act in accordance with the decisions of the central bodies of the party.”

According to him, you can “openly express and defend your position during the party discussion, and after the final decision is made, adhere to the collegial position.”

“As for factional work – to support the position worked out by the faction and vote in accordance with the decision of the faction on a consolidated vote on the issues considered by the State Duma,” he said.

Revenko said that following a meeting of the United Russia faction on October 25, a decision was made to unanimously support the budget. At the same time, it is noted that Marchenko did not express objections either orally or in writing.

The deputy secretary of the General Council of the party said that after the vote, Marchenko “explained his actions by the fact that he was not given the opportunity to ask the Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov a question about the construction of a center for high-tech pediatrics in St. Petersburg.”

Revenko noted that this is the object of the Ministry of Health of Russia, in his words, “there was enough time to work out the question about it before the first reading.”

He added that “at the same time, there is always an opportunity to amend the second reading, and not vote against the document, which contains funds for the implementation of the people’s program” United Russia “, proposals to which were sent by residents of the regions, and instructions from the president.”

On October 28, the State Duma adopted in the first reading the bill on the federal budget for 2022 and for the planning period of 2023 and 2024.

It was noted that, in accordance with the draft federal budget, revenues in 2022 will amount to 25.02 trillion rubles, in 2023 – 25.54 trillion rubles, in 2024 – 25.83 trillion rubles. Expenditures in 2022 are planned at 23.69 trillion rubles, in 2023 – 25.24 trillion rubles, in 2024 – 26.35 trillion rubles.

At the end of September, the Russian government submitted to the State Duma a bill on the federal budget for 2022 and for the planning period of 2023 and 2024.

The head of the Accounts Chamber of Russia, Alexei Kudrin, noted the breakthrough growth in health care costs in the draft budget for 2022-2024.