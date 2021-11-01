The US accused Russia of refusing to cooperate on Navalny

https://ria.ru/20211101/navalnyy-1757272983.html

UN, 1 Nov – RIA Novosti. Jeffrey Eberhardt, US President’s Special Representative for Nuclear Nonproliferation, accused the Russian Federation of refusing to cooperate with the OPCW to investigate the incident with Alexei Navalny, despite all the responses provided by Moscow and the fact that Western countries did not essentially respond to Russian requests on this topic. ” must fulfill its obligations, while the international community has been waiting for more than a year when Russia will submit a full report on the poisoning of Mr. Navalny with Novichok substance on Russian territory, “Eberhardt said at a meeting of the UNGA First Committee dealing with disarmament issues. did not provide any meaningful cooperation to the OPCW and refused to be transparent about this incident, “he added. Earlier, the United States and 44 other countries through the OPCW sent Russia a list of questions about the incident with Navalny and said they were waiting for an answer within 10 days … Moscow has prepared a counter demarche. In it, the Russian side asked the OPCW Technical Secretariat to transmit to the Permanent Mission of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Germany, France and Sweden to the OPCW copies of the note verbales and the attached documents. Later, Britain, Germany, France and Sweden submitted responses to Russia’s request to the OPCW on the situation with Navalny. The British Permanent Mission to the OPCW said that they reject the statements of the Russian Federation and consider them “an attempt to evade responsibility.” The FRG permanent mission also rejected the claims of the Russian side, noting that the RF note dated October 7 on the incident “does not contain answers to many questions sent to the RF permanent mission by a group of 45 countries.” France informed that it decided not to give a course to the RF request for legal assistance in the Navalny case. Sweden stated that “it acted within the framework of the German request for the analysis of biomedical samples of Mr. Navalny and therefore sends questions according to the formula of Germany as the requesting party.” Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Alexander Shulgin, commenting on these answers to RIA Novosti , said that they do not make it possible to establish the main thing: where, how and when the poisonous substance got into his body. He said that Russia is waiting for real answers from Western countries on the situation with Alexei Navalny, they are mistaken when sending questions to Moscow. On August 20, 2020, Navalny was hospitalized in Omsk after he fell ill on the plane on the way from Tomsk. Based on the results of the examinations, the Omsk doctors called the main diagnosis a metabolic disorder, which caused a sharp change in blood sugar. It is not yet clear what caused it, but according to Omsk doctors, no poisons were found in Navalny’s blood and urine. Later he was transported by plane to Germany. After that, the FRG government announced, citing military doctors, that Navalny had allegedly been poisoned with a substance from the Novichok group of chemical warfare agents. Later, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Federal Republic of Germany reported that the conclusions of German experts were confirmed by the laboratories of Sweden and France, in parallel, at the request of Berlin, the OPCW is conducting its own research. In this regard, the Kremlin stated that Berlin did not inform Moscow of its conclusions, and the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that Russia was waiting for a response from Germany to an official request on this situation: in a month, Russia sent Germany three requests for legal assistance on the situation with Navalny, replies not received on them. On the day of Navalny’s hospitalization, the prosecutor’s office and the police began to conduct their checks. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, a year after the incident with Navalny, announced that it was a planned provocation aimed at discrediting Russia, the case was promoted by the West to contain the country and new attacks on it. The ministry noted that Berlin did not provide any verifiable evidence of its accusations against the Russian Federation, and the OPCW “shook up” Moscow’s request for assistance, preventing the initiation of the case.

