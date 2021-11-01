The US Deposit Guarantee Fund is interested in Bitcoin / News / Finance.ua

In just two weeks, the Securities and Exchange Commission listed the three newest in economic history USA Bitcoin-indexed ETF– funds. Volt Equity ETF already owns Tesla and PayPal shares, ETF ProShares Bitcoin attracted over $ 1.1 of assets in just two days of trading, crypto fund ETF Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy is also gradually gaining capitalization.

But in order for these financial instruments to produce high results, counter mechanisms of the banking system must be activated. Asset custody is becoming a key agenda item for banks and BitcoinETF, writes Reuters.

To launch the accounting procedure for money and financial instruments, the head of the deposit guarantee fund, Helena McWilliams, the head of the financial control office, Michael J. Hshu, and the representative of the Federal Reserve System have already formed an interdepartmental commission. They are working on a unified federal approach.

“My goal is to enable banks to act as custodians of cryptoassets and use them as some form of collateral. Therefore, the interagency group will consider the rules for storing cryptocurrency on their balances. For myself and my clients, ”McWilliams said.

After the meeting, Chief Financial Officer Hshu voiced his rather categorical position. At the same time, he outlined the opinion of Brian Brooks, his predecessor, who argued:

“Banks can continue to meet the needs of their customers to protect their most valuable assets, which today include cryptocurrency for tens of millions of Americans. From safes to virtual vaults! We must ensure that banks can meet the financial service needs of their clients. ”

Continuing the approach outlined by his predecessor, Hshu highlighted his concerns about the incomplete implementation of these initiatives by all stakeholders: “Obviously, despite all the efforts and high-profile releases, these thoughts are still far from being part of a wider strategy related to the perimeter regulation of the sphere of turnover of cryptocurrencies “.