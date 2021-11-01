The wealth of the richest man in the world reaches $ 300 billion for the first time

The wealth of the richest businessman on the planet, Tesla founder Elon Musk, reached $ 300 billion for the first time, according to the Forbes Real-Time rating. This rating is updated in real time during exchange trading, and by the time they close, the estimates of the states of businessmen may change.

Musk’s fortune reached an estimate of $ 300 billion at 16:45 Moscow time, 15 minutes after the start of trading in the United States. By this time, Musk’s capital grew by $ 7.4 billion (+ 2.52%) compared to the close of trading on Friday, according to Forbes Real-Time data.

The billionaire’s fortune has grown following an increase in Tesla quotes. After the opening of trading on Monday, the shares of the auto concern jumped 3.2% and traded at a maximum of $ 1150. Later, the price corrected: at 17:46 Moscow time, Tesla shares were worth $ 1143, adding 2.66% to the price of the previous close, and the state of the head of the company was estimated at $ 296.5 billion.

The second place in the ranking of the richest businessmen is occupied by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. His fortune fell by $ 1.7 billion and is now estimated at $ 194.2 billion.The three leaders are closed by the head of LVMH Bernard Arnault, whose capital is $ 189.9 billion.

Last week, Elon Musk became the richest man in the history of counting the wealth of the richest. Then his fortune for the first time exceeded $ 270 billion after a sharp jump in Tesla shares. The billionaire’s 21 percent stake in the company is the bulk of his capital. In addition to her, the businessman owns a minority stake in the space company SpaceX he founded.

On October 25, Tesla’s market value surpassed $ 1 trillion for the first time. This came against the backdrop of the announcement of the major car rental service Hertz to order 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles. They will make up more than 20% of the entire world Hertz park. Informed sources of Bloomberg said that the deal will bring Musk’s company $ 4.2 billion. Hertz’s order is about 1 / 10th of what Tesla now produces in a year, the agency noted. Reuters called it the largest order for Tesla.

Auto concern Musk became the fifth company from the United States, the capitalization of which is at least $ 1 trillion, the agency noted. Moreover, Tesla is the second fastest in achieving this status: only Facebook did it faster, but now its cost is less than $ 1 trillion, Bloomberg wrote.

Timur Batyrov

Source link