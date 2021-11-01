https://ria.ru/20211101/milliardery-1757152708.html

The wealth of the richest Russians grew by $ 65.6 billion

The aggregate fortune of Russian billionaires has grown by $ 65.63 billion since the beginning of the year, and the co-owner of Novatek, Leonid Mikhelson, became the richest person, RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021

economy

Russia

MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. The aggregate fortune of Russian billionaires has grown by $ 65.63 billion since the beginning of the year, and Novatek co-owner Leonid Mikhelson became the most wealthy, RIA Novosti calculated based on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index (BBI). The index is calculated based on the value of shares of companies in which billionaires own stakes. For some companies, the calculation is based on the ratio of their capitalization to EBITDA or share price to earnings per share. In total, the BBI ranking includes the 500 richest people in the world. Currently, it includes 27 citizens of the Russian Federation. The most significant increase in wealth since the beginning of the year was recorded in Mikhelson, thanks to which he came to the first line of the rating among Russian billionaires – by $ 8.58 billion to $ 33.3 billion. The fortune of the co-owner of Lukoil, Vagit Alekperov, also noticeably increased – by $ 7.25 billion to $ 24.5 billion. At the same time, he occupies the fifth line of the rating. The second place in the rating is occupied by one of the main owners of Norilsk Nickel, Vladimir Potanin, since the beginning of the year he has become richer by $ 1.76 billion, his fortune amounted to 31.8 billion. The third place is taken by the main owner of “Severstal” Alexey Mordashov, his fortune since the beginning of the year has increased by 5.76 billion dollars, to 28.8 billion. The fourth line of the rating was taken by the beneficiary of NLMK Vladimir Lisin, whose fortune grew by 4.7 billion to 28.6 billion. The sixth on the list was Gennady Timchenko, who owns stakes in Novatek and Sibur (23.3 billion), he became richer by $ 6.67 billion. Seventh place was taken by Alisher Usmanov (Metalloinvest, Megafon) – since the beginning of the year his fortune has grown by $ 644 million, and his fortune is now at the level of $ 21.8 billion. In eighth and ninth places were Roman Abramovich (Evraz) and the main owner of Renova, Viktor Vekselberg, their fortune increased by 440 million and 2.42 billion dollars, to 18.9 billion and 18.5 billion, respectively. Eurochem and SUEK Andrey Melnichenko, whose fortune increased by $ 194 million to $ 18.3 billion. And the founder and CEO of the Wildberries online store Tatyana Bakalchuk was the only one whose fortune decreased. Since the beginning of the year, she has lost $ 1.13 billion, and her fortune is estimated at 7.96 billion.

Russia

2021

