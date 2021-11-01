There was a video of the detention of a man who kidnapped a girl in the Ryazan region – News – the city of Ryazan on the city website RZN.info

There was a video of the detention of a man who kidnapped a girl in the Ryazan region

The press service of the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs published a video of the arrest of a man who abducted a girl in the Ryazan region.

A 42-year-old resident of the Skopinsky district, who has been repeatedly convicted, was detained by police officers.

The abduction took place on October 26th. The girl walked from school in Ryazhsk along the road. A car suddenly stopped next to her, and a stranger got out of it. He attacked the girl and began to strangle her. The victim woke up in the car. She managed to open the door and jump out of the car on the way.

The teenager’s mother turned to the police with a statement about the incident. On the same day, the investigators opened a criminal case under Article 126 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Abduction of a person”).

To solve the crime, employees of the main criminal investigation department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia went to the scene. Together with colleagues from Ryazan, Skopin and Ryazhsk, they identified the suspect. It turned out to be a 42-year-old resident of one of the villages of the Skopinsky district of the Ryazan region, who had previously been repeatedly tried, including for rape and robbery. He spent over eight years in prison.

A few days later, we managed to get on the trail of a repeat offender. He looked through information in the media, social networks and knew that the police were looking for him. He did not appear at the place of residence, did not use his personal car.

“However, this did not help him. On one of the country roads near the village of Pavelets, Skopinsky District, the suspect was detained by operatives and taken to the regional investigative unit of the Investigative Committee of Russia for further investigative actions, ”the police said.

The man was taken into custody.