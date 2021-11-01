https://ria.ru/20211101/koronavirus-1757165970.html

Three cases of “mu” and one “lambda” coronavirus were detected in Russia

Three cases of “mu” and one “lambda” coronavirus detected in Russia – RIA Novosti, 11/01/2021

Three cases of “mu” and one “lambda” coronavirus were detected in Russia

In Russia, three cases of a strain of the coronavirus “mu” and one – “lambda” were detected, said the director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology … RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021

2021-11-01T11: 19

2021-11-01T11: 19

2021-11-01T11: 36

spread of coronavirus

society

Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor)

health – society

Russia

coronavirus covid-19

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0c/0f/1589388898_0-0:3278:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_04e28bbefa6e566679964af68a6b32b9.jpg

MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. In Russia, three cases of a strain of the coronavirus “mu” and one – “lambda” were detected, said Vasily Akimkin, director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor. option “mu” – three times “, – he said. According to him, the strain” delta “remains dominant both in Russia and in the world. Option” lambda “, as reported by the media, is able to more actively resist the action of vaccines, compared with other strains. The first case of infection was recorded in July in Japan. “Mu” was first detected in January in Colombia. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), determining its mutations may allow this strain to resist the body’s immune response. laboratory of functional genomics of the Medical Genetic Research Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences Anchi Baranova, this option will not be able to displace the strain “delta”. Vaccination remains with the most reliable way of protection. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among seriously ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.

https://ria.ru/20210910/koronavirus-1749546624.html

https://ria.ru/20211021/shtamm-1755574693.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0c/0f/1589388898_547-0:3278:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_502c2de963f7e1e77e2b2094625b30f9.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, federal service for supervision of consumer rights protection and human well-being (rospotrebnadzor), health – society, russia, covid-19 coronavirus