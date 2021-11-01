https://ria.ru/20211101/tunberg-1757298232.html

Thunberg accused world leaders of pretending

Swedish eco-activist Greta Thunberg, who came to protest in Glasgow, where the COP26 climate summit is being held, said that the world leaders attending the summit

GLASGO, November 1 – RIA Novosti. Swedish eco-activist Greta Thunberg, who came to protest in Glasgow, where the COP26 climate summit is taking place, said that the world leaders attending the summit are only pretending to take climate change seriously. that they are serious about our future, they pretend to be serious about the present of those already suffering from the negative effects of the climate crisis, “the activist said at a protest near the summit. She said there will be no changes after the conference. She called on world leaders to stop saying “blah blah blah.” On Monday, a leaders’ summit kicked off in Glasgow, Scotland, as part of the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26). COP26, organized by the UK in partnership with Italy, runs until 12 November. The session is attended by representatives of about 200 countries, including world leaders, experts and activists. The meeting of world leaders takes place on November 1-2. During the summit, it is planned to adopt a number of documents on reducing greenhouse emissions and achieving carbon neutrality.

