Token based on the “squid game” fell from $ 2800 to zero in 15 minutes

Crypto investors can be forgiven for exaggerating profit expectations, especially recently. After all, the S&P 500 has only doubled in the past five years, and bitcoin has risen more than 80 times in price. Memcoins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have also grown, often for no particular reason.

However, in a wild and unbridled cryptocurrency market, victories are too quickly followed by defeats. And the growth in the value of a particular token is often ephemeral. Take, for example, a meme-token based on the acclaimed Korean TV series Squid Game. It appeared a week ago and almost immediately went up in price from zero to $ 2,861.80. According to CoinMarketCap, in a few days it rose in price by 230,000%, but only then, on Monday, November 1, with a crash to almost zero.

“If you bet on the right coin, you can be fabulously rich,” said Antoni Trenchev, co-founder of the Nexo cryptocurrency project. “However, anything that grows rapidly in a steep straight line is falling just as quickly and vertically,” he said, adding: “Everyone says that investors in memcoins do not care about losses. They like the drive. But once prices start collapsing, the avalanche is unstoppable, so only use the money you can afford to lose. “

Some digital assets have shown staggering growth: the bull market has captured not only bitcoin and ether, but also other tokens, decentralized financial projects and much more. Dogecoin, which appeared in 2013 as a joke, has grown by 10,000% over the past year. Shiba Inu appeared only last year and since then has risen in price by more than 90,000%. In October alone, the coin rose in price by 800%.

Squid planted a pig

Meanwhile, the boom-bust of the squid game token reveals another side of crypto madness: there is always a risk that demand will end unexpectedly or, even worse, developers will abandon the project and hide with money. It is not yet clear what happened to the token, but some inconsistencies appeared even before the price collapsed. Some users have complained to CoinMarketCap that they cannot sell the token on the PancakeSwap decentralized exchange.

“Please exercise due diligence and utmost care. The project is based on the Netflix series of the same name, but has nothing to do with it, ”says the header of the page dedicated to the SQUID token.

Meanwhile, the developers of the project in the technical documentation report that they have come up with an innovative “anti-dumping mechanism”. When someone buys a token on the market, a credit for sale is released from the pool, but at some point there will be no credits left in the pool, which means that not everyone will have time to sell tokens.

“The problem is that retail investors do not read the documentation on such memcoins, do not delve into the tokenomics and the concept of managing these coins,” writes Anri Arslanyan, a crypto leader and partner of PwC. “Hence the risks.”

Who is there

Sometimes it is even difficult to understand what you are investing in, as crypto opportunists call tokens by the names of famous people. Search Floki (this is the name of Tesla’s founder’s puppy) on CoinGecko, you will immediately get a ton of options to choose from: Floki Inu, Floki Musk, Shiba Floki, Baby Moon Floki, FlokiSwap, and FlokiMooni.

Some believe these trends have social underpinnings, similar to the forays by Reddit users of GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings stocks, as well as some weird non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

They went far on the enthusiasm of retail traders who wanted to break the old order and restore their own. Fundamental analysis that defines traditional investment has nothing to do with it.

Whoever does not risk is not with us

Raul Pal, co-founder of crypto investment platform Real Vision Group, tweeted that this is part of a seismic shift caused by young people who are not looking for modest incomes and are willing to take huge risks to make huge money.

Others attribute the speculative frenzy to the restless floods of free liquidity that washes the shores of the global financial system, while the Federal Reserve and other central banks try to patch up post-image holes in economies. But the policy of easy money will not last forever; sooner or later it will end.

“It’s just that there is a lot of free money around that needs to be allocated somewhere. This is the hot money effect, ”explained Jonathan Cheesman, head of OTC and Institutional Trading at the FTX cryptocurrency derivatives exchange.

As a result, crypto projects that have invested a lot of time and effort and knowledge of people who want to create something useful – be it financial instruments like DeFi, or property rights like NFT – lose to tokens created on their knees for fun.

“When coins like SHIB are ahead of other crypto projects like Algorand, Avalanche, Polygon, Stellar (to name a few), which have spent years of research, development, innovation and talent, you take it as an intellectual insult,” writes Arslanian of PwC …

But cryptocurrencies have a crazy roller coaster ride, not just memcoins. Bitcoin and Ether are close to all-time highs and the recent crash stories are a bit forgotten. Meanwhile, Bitcoin dropped 80% from December 2017 to December 2018. You can find an example and closer – Dogecoin.

“The coin was worth 7 cents on April 13, 25 days later it reached 74 cents and came out on the 10th place in terms of market capitalization. After another six weeks, it depreciated by almost 80%, ”recalls Trenchev. “This is how quickly the cryptocurrency market can turn against you.”

Investment history is full of boom and bust examples. We will find out later how the current craze will turn out, but for people who are now pouring money into such tokens, this knowledge can be expensive. For investors who have played squid, it has already cost a pretty penny.

