Top 7 cryptocurrencies not to be missed in November

In this article, the BeInCrypto editorial team reviews seven cryptocurrency projects that could make a leap in November 2021.

Cosmos (ATOM)

Current rate: $ 37.11

Market Cap: $ 10.4 billion

Ranking position: 22

Cosmos is a decentralized network of independent blockchains. It serves as an ecosystem for interconnected services and applications. The industry is now extremely fragmented and exists in the form of disparate blockchains. Cosmos aims to solve this problem by combining them using a special protocol.

The ecosystem’s native token is ATOM. It can be earned through the proof-of-stake algorithm.

The Cosmosverse conference will take place in Lisbon from November 5th to 6th. Among the speakers will be the head of the COSMOS hub.

The SUSHI rate broke through the downward resistance line, which had been forming since March 20, since the token renewed its all-time high. He tested it as support on October 25th (green icon).

If the price continues to rise and reaches an all-time high, the next resistance will appear around $ 55. This is the outer Fibonacci retracement level of 1.61 relative to the last fall.

Current rate: $ 0.21

Market Cap: $ 5.3 billion

Rating position: 41

CRO is the native token of Crypto.com, one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency platforms. It is part of the Cosmos ecosystem.

Crypto.com is a payment platform where you can trade numerous cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). In addition, it offers various services, such as rewards up to 14.5% and Visa cards.

The new Cronos network will launch on November 8th.

The CRO has formed a double top at the $ 20 level. This is a bearish pattern that usually ends with a trend reversal.

If this happens, the price will rush to support $ 0.15.

XRP (XRP)

Current rate: $ 1.09

Market Cap: $ 51.3 billion

Ranking position: 7

Ripplenet is a payment platform that focuses on international transactions. XRP is a native token operating on the Ripplenet network. It offers an alternative to existing payment services such as SWIFT.

The annual Ripple Swell conference will take place on November 9-10. All top managers of the project will speak at it.

XRP broke the descending resistance line on October 9, but failed to develop the upward trend. The next day, the token bounced off the $ 1.20 resistance and rushed down.

Now the price is trying to break through the support line. If it succeeds, the bullish structure will collapse and the token will rush to new lows.

Polkadot (DOT)

Current rate: $ 45.05

Market cap: $ 47.2 billion

Ranking position: 8

Polkadot is a multi-chain protocol that enables data transfer between blockchains. Its main function is interaction between different blockchains.

The platform’s native token is DOT.

The Polkadot Parachain Auction will begin on November 11 Parachains are advanced and interconnected Tier 1 blockchains.

The DOT almost reached a new all-time high on October 22, but quickly reversed downward. Support is at $ 41.35.

If it contains the fall, the price may try to renew its all-time high again.

OMG Network (OMG)

Current rate: $ 14.12

Market Cap: $ 1.99 billion

Rating position: 82

OMG Network is a second tier scaling solution for Ethereum (ETH). Unlike the first tier solutions, such as DOT parachains, the second tier solutions are an add-on for the blockchain.

The platform’s native token is OMG.

The project plans to distribute BOBA tokens to OMG holders on November 12. Boba will improve gas tariffs and optimize smart contract functionality.

OMG hit its all-time high on October 4 and has been declining since then. The price moves within the descending parallel channel.

The token is currently trading above the 0.382 Fibonacci retracement at $ 13.5.

Although this is a minor level, it is followed by stronger $ 10.55 support formed by the 0.5 Fibonacci retracement and channel support.

Boson Protocol (BOSON)

Current rate: $ 2.9

Market cap: $ 167 million

Rating position: 353

Boson is a protocol that connects traditional and digital marketplaces while eliminating middlemen. This is possible thanks to tokenization.

Specifically, purchase contracts are tokenized and form an NFT. Subsequently, these NFTs can be exchanged for service of the purchased item.

Boson protocol will release mainnet on November 14th.

As with the CRO, BOSON has formed a double top, which is considered a bearish pattern. In addition, both tops are accompanied by long upper candles, which is considered a sign of selling pressure.

If the decline starts, the price could test the support of $ 1.465. It is formed by a horizontal line and a Fibonacci retracement level.

Tezos (XTZ)

Current rate: $ 6.18

Market Cap: $ 3.35 billion

Rating position: 39

Tezos is a self-healing blockchain network that offers peer-to-peer transactions. Its “self-changing” quality ensures that a hard fork is never needed as the network itself changes and evolves. The native token of the platform is XTZ.

Similar to Ethereum, it also allows the creation of decentralized applications (DApps).

At the ArtBasel conference in Miami Beach on November 30th, Tezos-based NFTs will be in the spotlight.

The token is moving along the ascending support line. However, it moved below the $ 7.50 horizontal area.

Thus, the picture takes on a bearish tint.

