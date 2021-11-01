Toyota started Russian sales of the modernized Highlander :: Autonews

Toyota has begun accepting orders in Russia for the upgraded 2022 Highlander crossover. Car prices start at 4,154,000 rubles.

The main change was the appearance of Toyota Connected Services, thanks to which some of the car’s functions can be controlled using a smartphone. These cars are equipped with a data transmission module with an integrated SIM card, which allows you to combine the capabilities of mobile Internet, telematics and cloud storage of information.

Thanks to Connected Services, you can find your car in the parking lot and get the best route to it. In addition, the program allows you to analyze your trips – the system is able to memorize and compare data on route duration, mileage, average speed, sharp acceleration and braking.