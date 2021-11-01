Two Deputy Prime Ministers of Ukraine resigned :: Politics :: RBC

“According to Mr. Reznikov, I think everyone understands that the rules have changed significantly in the area of ​​defense procurement. <...> And the Ministry of Defense needs drastic changes. In agreement with Mr. Taran, because his state of health, including now, needs a turbo mode in the Ministry of Defense, it was necessary to look for an experienced manager who could lead all these changes. Well, in fact, Mr. Reznikov has already proved his professionalism, diplomacy and has a reputation among international partners, “Arakhamia said, writes RBC Ukraine.

In addition, a number of changes are planned in the cabinet of ministers. Minister of Ecology Roman Abramovsky will be replaced by his deputy Ruslan Strelets, and Deputy Prime Minister Oleg Urusky will be replaced by the head of the State Customs Service Pavel Ryabikin, sources told Ukrainska Pravda.

Reznikov confirmed his resignation to RBC Ukraine. The publication obtained a copy of his statement. Later Melnichuk said that Urusky had also written a letter of resignation.

Reznikov was appointed Deputy Prime Minister – Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine in March 2020. The State Duma demanded that he be put on the wanted list. The reason was the words of the minister that Russians who moved to Crimea not through Ukrainian checkpoints would be deported if the peninsula returned to Ukraine. Such individuals are considered lawbreakers and “subject to expulsion,” he said.

Commenting on the words of Reznikov, Senator from the Republic of Crimea, member of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Sergei Tsekov noted: “All sane people in Ukraine and abroad understand that this [депортации] will never happen. ” He noted that over seven years a little more than 300 thousand people, including about 100 thousand citizens of Ukraine, have moved to Crimea, and Reznikov “does not know about it”. “He is a serious deputy prime minister, but he says frivolous things,” added Tsekov.