Two trains collided in the south of England

Wiltshire County Police in the south of England reported a collision of two trains.

2021-10-31T23: 26

2021-10-31T23: 26

2021-10-31T23: 32

in the world

England

wiltshire

LONDON, October 31 – RIA Novosti. Police in Wiltshire County in the south of England reported a collision between two trains. the fire brigade and ambulance were dispatched to the scene. “We are now at the train crash site near London Road in Salisbury. About 50 firefighters … are working alongside colleagues from the police, the South West England ambulance and Network rail, “the Dorset and Wiltshire fire department tweeted.

2021

worldwide, england, wiltshire