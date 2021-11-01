Two trains collided in the south of England

https://ria.ru/20211031/poezd-1757130267.html
LONDON, October 31 – RIA Novosti. Police in Wiltshire County in the south of England reported a collision between two trains. the fire brigade and ambulance were dispatched to the scene. “We are now at the train crash site near London Road in Salisbury. About 50 firefighters … are working alongside colleagues from the police, the South West England ambulance and Network rail, “the Dorset and Wiltshire fire department tweeted.
