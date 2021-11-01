https://ria.ru/20211101/predatelstvo-1757135853.html

Ukraine was frightened by bad Russia and unexpectedly betrayed

MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. Rada deputy from the Opposition Platform – For Life party Vadim Rabinovich accused Lithuania and Moldova, who buy energy resources from Russia, of betraying Ukraine on Facebook. the second, standing on the other hand, puts a sheet of paper in it. “Moldova and Lithuania, by the way, just ran away from this ball and betrayed Ukraine. The first signed a five-year contract with Gazprom immediately after Ukraine gave it 1 million cubic meters of gas, and the second one bought electricity (electricity. – Ed.) from Russia, although before that she had called not to do this to Ukraine itself, “Rabinovich wrote. In another post, the parliamentarian also complained that electricity prices in his country increased by 25 percent due to “Russia’s refusal to supply coal and electricity.” of the Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Utilities Andriy Gerus said that Lithuania urged Ukraine to refuse to import electricity from the Belarusian nuclear power plant, but at the same time actively consumes electricity from this station. In addition, according to him, Vilnius has doubled the import of electricity from Kaliningrad.

