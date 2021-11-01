Ukraine accused Lithuania and Moldova of betrayal over Russia | News | News

The deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from the party “Opposition Platform – For Life” Vadim Rabinovich accused Vilnius and Chisinau of betraying Ukraine due to the purchase of energy resources from Russia.

“Moldova and Lithuania, by the way, just ran away from this ball and betrayed Ukraine. The first entered into a five-year contract with Gazprom immediately after Ukraine gave it 1 million cubic meters of gas, and the second bought electricity from Russia, although before that it had urged Ukraine not to do this, ”Rabinovich wrote on Facebook.

On October 29, Moldova agreed with Gazprom to extend the contract for the supply of Russian gas to the country for five years. The Russian company called the agreement mutually beneficial. The day before, a meeting was held in St. Petersburg with a delegation from Chisinau, where the terms of the new contract were discussed.

At the same time, the source said that Moldova, within the framework of a new contract with Gazprom, has undertaken to pay off its historical debt for gas to Russia. It was clarified that the debt for blue fuel over the past years, including penalties, is $ 700 million.

At the same time, at the end of October, the chairman of the Rada’s committee on energy and housing and communal services Andriy Gerus said that Lithuania had called on Ukraine to refuse to import electricity from the Belarusian nuclear power plant, but at the same time it was actively consuming electricity from this station.

The Lithuanian operator of the electricity transmission system Litgrid has unilaterally limited the maximum technical capacity of the power grids between Lithuania and Belarus since September 15, in order to reduce the flow of electricity from BelNPP to the Baltic market.

The actions of the Lithuanian power system regulator, which limited physical supplies, led to the restriction of the flow of energy from the Pskov region to Latvia and Estonia.