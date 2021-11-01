https://ria.ru/20211101/ukraina-1757181479.html

Ukraine announced the increased risk of war with Russia due to gas transit

MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. The head of Naftogaz Ukrainy, Yuriy Vitrenko, believes that the launch of Nord Stream 2 makes Ukraine more vulnerable to a “Russian invasion,” he stated in an interview with the Financial Times. “(If) there is no physical transit (gas) through Ukraine, this increases the chances of a full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine with all its consequences, “Vitrenko said. According to the newspaper, according to Vitrenko, the commissioning of Nord Stream 2 may make Ukraine more vulnerable to a “Russian invasion”, since Moscow “will get rid of the deterrent factor.” Germany consists of two lines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. Gazprom earlier announced the completion of the construction of Nord Stream 2. At the same time, the Russian Federation noted that the agreement on gas transit to Europe through Ukraine will remain in force for the entire period of its validity, even after its completion, Moscow does not intend to abandon Ukrainian transit. Moscow also called on to stop mentioning Nord Stream 2 in the context of any politicization, since it is a commercial project that is beneficial to both Russia and the European Union. Earlier, the head of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, said that the company was ready to continue gas transit through Ukraine and after 2024 based on the economic feasibility and technical condition of the Ukrainian gas transmission system. At the same time, he pointed out that the volumes of transit will have to correspond to the new volumes of purchases of Russian gas by companies from the EU countries under new contracts. Ukraine is opposed to Nord Stream 2 and is in favor of maintaining the transit of Russian gas to Europe through its territory.

