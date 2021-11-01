Ukraine blushes from coronavirus – World – Kommersant

In Ukraine, the situation with COVID-19 is rapidly deteriorating. On Monday, Kiev got into the “red zone”, where the most stringent restrictions apply. In the conditions of the same quarantine, they live in 15 more regions of the country. Most Ukrainians can get to shopping centers, restaurants and cafes only by presenting a certificate of vaccination or the results of a PCR test. So far, 18% of citizens have been vaccinated in the country, in connection with which the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky advised his fellow citizens to “turn on the brain” and not believe the “horror stories” from social networks and the media. Many, it seems, have heard the call: the number of those wishing to be vaccinated on the eve of the lockdown has increased markedly.

On Monday, Kiev became another Ukrainian city that entered the “red zone” of quarantine. “My message is disappointing. The situation with the coronavirus in the capital is rapidly deteriorating, “admitted the mayor of Kiev Vitaliy Klitschko the day before. He added that 30-50 people die every day in the city, and many of them are young people.

The rate of spread of COVID-19 in Ukraine as a whole is not encouraging. On Monday, the Ministry of Health reported almost 14 thousand new cases of infection with the virus, 298 people died in the previous day. For comparison: in August, the number of infected per day did not exceed 2.5 thousand. At the end of October, a record was set – over 26 thousand cases per day. In this regard, on October 30, seven more regions of the country fell into the “red zone”.

Thus, now strict quarantine is in effect on the territory of 16 out of 27 Ukrainian regions.

Let us remind you that in Ukraine there is an adaptive approach to mitigate or strengthen restrictive measures, which involves dividing the country into “red”, “orange”, “yellow” and “green” zones. In the regions included in the “red zone”, it is prohibited to operate cafes, restaurants, shopping centers, entertainment establishments, cultural institutions, gyms and fitness centers, as well as hotels and hostels. Restrictions do not apply if all employees and visitors to establishments are fully vaccinated, have negative PCR test results, or (in some cases) have a certificate of recovery from COVID-19. In addition, an exception to the rule is made for minors.

Kindergartens and elementary schools continue their work. Grocery stores, banks, pharmacies, gas stations, post offices, hairdressers and beauty salons are also open to the public. In public transport, there is a mandatory mask regime and there is a limit on the number of passengers. Driving without a mask directly in transport is punished with a fine in the amount of 170 to 255 hryvnia (from 483 to 688 rubles).

In Kiev, the requirements are stricter than the national average: in order to use public transport, including the metro, passengers must have negative PCR test results, a COVID certificate of one or two doses of vaccination, or a certificate of recovery issued through the Diya application (“Action”).

While in Chernigov, which also fell into the “red zone”, the Kommersant correspondent noticed that local residents responsibly approach the requirements of the Ukrainian Ministry of Health. In shops and transport, the vast majority of citizens use medical masks. Without a certificate of vaccination (you can present it in paper or electronic form), you cannot enter a cafe or restaurant, but you can stay on the terrace or order takeaway food. The shopping centers will also be denied service without providing the appropriate document. In general, despite the quarantine, the establishments are not empty.

The harsh measures seem to have been an effective incentive for many Ukrainians. On the eve of the introduction of quarantine in Kiev, long queues appeared at the vaccination centers, and the people of Kiev even tried to storm some vaccination points. On Monday, the Ministry of Health stated with satisfaction: “Over the past week, 1.74 million vaccinations were made! For comparison, this is more than for the entire June! “

Note that the capital remains the leading Ukrainian region in terms of the number of vaccinated: 36% of Kiev residents are fully vaccinated, 41% are partially vaccinated. In general, the rate of vaccination in Ukraine, where only 18% of citizens are fully vaccinated, is a serious problem. According to a survey conducted in August by the Democratic Initiatives Foundation in conjunction with the Center for Political Sociology, 56% of Ukrainians were not vaccinated and did not plan to do so in the near future.

“Someone thinks that he is the smartest. Most often, those who have not been ill with coronavirus or who have no family losses due to this tragedy, due to COVID-19, ”concluded President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy last Friday.

According to him, one should be afraid not of “horror stories” from the media and social networks, but of the virus itself. “We need to be vaccinated. Today this is really the only solution, ”he said, urging Ukrainians to“ turn on the brain ”.

Marina Kovalenko